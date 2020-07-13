RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 1,947,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

