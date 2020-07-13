RVW Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 155,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,140 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,040 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

