RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,949,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,299,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. 785,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.