Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Purchases A$249,724.00 in Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider Michael Carroll bought 124,862 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$249,724.00 ($171,043.84).
Michael Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Carroll 1,007 shares of Rural Funds Group stock.
Shares of ASX RFF opened at A$1.91 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $641.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. Rural Funds Group has a 52-week low of A$1.36 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of A$2.42 ($1.66). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.91.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.