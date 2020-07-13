Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Purchases A$249,724.00 in Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider Michael Carroll bought 124,862 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$249,724.00 ($171,043.84).

Michael Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Carroll 1,007 shares of Rural Funds Group stock.

Shares of ASX RFF opened at A$1.91 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $641.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. Rural Funds Group has a 52-week low of A$1.36 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of A$2.42 ($1.66). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.91.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.16%.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.