Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $341.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $291.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average is $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

