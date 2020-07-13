Robert Disbrow Sells 74,000 Shares of Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$39,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,385,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,264,315.

Condor Petroleum stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,897. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

