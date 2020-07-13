Robert Disbrow Sells 74,000 Shares of Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$39,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,385,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,264,315.

Condor Petroleum stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,897. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Condor Petroleum alerts:

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.