Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $13,446.72 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $13,446.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,359,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,323.51.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 3rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $25,110.00.
- On Monday, June 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 17,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $45,717.00.
- On Thursday, June 25th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,750 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $7,755.00.
- On Friday, June 19th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $4,684.00.
- On Monday, June 15th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $19,500.00.
- On Friday, June 12th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $27,755.00.
- On Thursday, June 4th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $72,816.00.
- On Thursday, May 7th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 19,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $90,356.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $26,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,000.00.
About Riwi
