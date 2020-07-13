Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells $13,446.72 in Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $13,446.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,359,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,323.51.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $25,110.00.

On Monday, June 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 17,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $45,717.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,750 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $7,755.00.

On Friday, June 19th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $4,684.00.

On Monday, June 15th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $19,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $27,755.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $72,816.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 19,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $90,356.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,000.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

