RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. RIVERNORTH DO/COM comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,798. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

