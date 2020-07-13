Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 104,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.