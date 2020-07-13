Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 122 ($1.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 92.20 ($1.13).

RTN opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.64) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.26.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

