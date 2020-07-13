Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.37 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Request has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Radar Relay and GOPAX. Request has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,401,135 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX, COSS, KuCoin, WazirX, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Bitbns, Binance, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coineal, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, CoinPlace and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.