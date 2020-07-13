Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.