Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

