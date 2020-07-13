Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

