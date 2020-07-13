Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,572. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

