Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 30.8%

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) was up 30.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, approximately 192,702 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 87,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John Ernest Black acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,111,053 shares in the company, valued at C$1,711,079.15.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.