Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $10.29 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 87,207 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Regions Financial by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 503,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.