RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $1,991,743.65 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,179,015.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $216,657.45.

On Monday, June 15th, Julie Wainwright sold 120,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.78 on Monday. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RealReal by 116,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RealReal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Nomura lifted their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

