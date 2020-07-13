Raymond James Analysts Give ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) a $5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $722.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 41.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

