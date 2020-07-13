R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,085,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,842 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,374,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.