Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0252

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $444,410.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045453 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.04866664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00053681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

