Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $42,960.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, June 25th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $44,576.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $84,032.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $32,624.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.