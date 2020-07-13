Pure Price Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00795831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00165881 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

