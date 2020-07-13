PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $123,305.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinall, IDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

