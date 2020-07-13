ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.88

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 829123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,063,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,324,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

