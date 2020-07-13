ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.95

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.95 and last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 392333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $10,584,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 943.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,925 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

