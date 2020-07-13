ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.10

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.10 and last traded at $209.63, with a volume of 9269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

