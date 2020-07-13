ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.50

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.50 and last traded at $172.53, with a volume of 13772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

