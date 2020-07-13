ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.53

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 71016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

