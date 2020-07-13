PRiVCY (PRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $31,948.97

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $31,948.97 and $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00101241 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046524 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.