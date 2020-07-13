PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

