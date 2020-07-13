President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPC. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.08).

LON:PPC traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,114. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.50.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

