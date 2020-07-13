Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 2,216 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 76,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,219,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,460,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

