Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,713 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 2.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other Dropbox news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $2,338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 731,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 10,239,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,100. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

