Populous (PPT) Market Cap Reaches $18.97 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Mercatox and OKEx. Populous has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118777 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

