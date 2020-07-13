PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Bank of America

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $138.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

