Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $6.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.