Piper Sandler Raises IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $35.00

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.