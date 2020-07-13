Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

