Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

