Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,518,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.