Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,523,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.