Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

