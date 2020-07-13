Peugeot (UG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Peugeot (EPA: UG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/10/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €13.00 ($14.61) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peugeot stock traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €14.04 ($15.78). 2,917,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.67 and a 200 day moving average of €15.69. Peugeot SA has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($18.48) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($23.61).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.