Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 6,014.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

