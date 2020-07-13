Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.39

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 7100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -75.56.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

