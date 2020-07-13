Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 627 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,983,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

