Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

