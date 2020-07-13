Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 5,831 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 871,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

