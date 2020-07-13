PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.46

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.46 and last traded at $105.54, with a volume of 13360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.